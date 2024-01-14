The first 15-day Australian Open begins with a Sunday start in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Open is underway with players starting on a Sunday for the first time in the tournament’s history. Former U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez is among the early starters on Day 1 against Sara Beilek. Novak Djokovic opens his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title in the night session later Sunday on Rod Laver Arena. The 10-time Australian Open champion is against Dino Prizmic, who won the junior title at last year’s French Open. Aryna Sabalenka is starting her title defense against Ella Seidel in the last match of Day 1 on the main show court.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.