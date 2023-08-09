The FedEx Cup playoffs are here. So is Matt Kuchar, the only player to never miss them

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The FedEx Cup playoffs are here and so is Matt Kuchar. He’s the only player who has never missed the PGA Tour postseason since the FedEx Cup began in 2007. Kuchar is proud of the feat without being overly excited. He says his goals are a bit higher. It reminds him of tying Tiger Woods’ record for most matches won in the Dell Match Play. But Kuchar understands the significance of his accomplishment at age 45. The PGA Tour cut the number of players who reach the postseason from 125 to 70 this year. Adam Scott had also made the playoffs every year but finished at No. 72.

