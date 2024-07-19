The English FA has publicly invited applications to be the next England coach

English Football Association is inviting applications to succeed Gareth Southgate as head coach of the national team. Three days after Southgate said he would step down from the post he held for eight years, the governing body publicly advertised for candidates to step forward — but said it had already identified a “number of” potential replacements. The FA laid out its high ambitions for the role, which includes ending England’s decades-long wait for a first trophy since the World Cup in 1966. It said part of the job description was to lead and develop the team to “win a major tournament and be consistently ranked as one of the top teams in the world.”

