The Earthquakes hire Bruce Arena to take over as coach and sporting director

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former U.S. men’s national team coach Bruce Arena has been hired to take over as coach and sporting director of the San Jose Earthquakes for the 2025 MLS season. Arena is one of the most accomplished coaches in U.S. soccer history. He has won five MLS championships and is the winningest coach ever in both MLS and for the U.S. men’s national team. He led the national team to a quarterfinal berth in the 2002 World Cup.

