The Eagles head into camp with a deep roster and Super Bowl aspirations

Behind quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles had a breakout season before losing to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Hurts was rewarded with a five-year, $255 million deal in the offseason that guarantees the 24-year-old $179.3 million. The Eagles lost seven starters in free agency but return a loaded roster that appears built for a return to the Super Bowl.

