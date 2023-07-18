The Eagles head into camp with a deep roster and Super Bowl aspirations

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts takes part in a practice at the NFL football team's training facilities in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 1, 2023. The Eagles are talented and deep on both sides of the ball, though there still are some questions heading into camp. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Rourke]

Behind quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles had a breakout season before losing to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Hurts was rewarded with a five-year, $255 million deal in the offseason that guarantees the 24-year-old $179.3 million. The Eagles lost seven starters in free agency but return a loaded roster that appears built for a return to the Super Bowl.

