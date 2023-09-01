The dust is settling on college sports realignment. A look at where schools are going in 2024

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - The ACC and Duke logos seen on a pylon at the back of an end zone during an NCAA college football game between Duke and Pittsburgh in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. The Atlantic Coast Conference has cleared the way for Stanford, California and SMU to join the league, two people with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, providing a landing spot for two more teams from the disintegrating Pac-12. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben McKeown]

College sports in the U.S. has seen scores of schools change conference affiliation over the past century, but the pace has quickened over the past three decades. It is no longer a surprise to see storied programs leave their longtime conference home in search of more stability and more revenue. Next year, USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington will leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. Pac-12 schools Stanford and Cal will leave for the ACC. Oklahoma and Texas will leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference. The Big 12 will add Utah, Arizona State, Arizona and Colorado.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.