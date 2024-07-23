The Dominican Republic will make its debut in Olympic soccer with several dual-nationality players

MADRID (AP) — The Dominican Republic is days away from an unexpected Olympic debut in soccer. The Caribbean country, where baseball is the national pastime, will try to succeed in Paris 2024 with a bunch of players with playing experience in European leagues. Most of them will represent the country for the first time in their careers. The “Sedofútbol,” or Dominican Republic’s soccer team, hired Spaniard Ibai Gomez last February as the coach for the men’s team tournament in France. Before taking on the challenge, Gomez analyzed over 100 player videos to assess their level and “we saw a chance to do good things.”

