The Dolphins and the 49ers are off to record-threatening offensive starts

Kyle Shanahan and Mike McDaniel spent years together scheming ways to exploit NFL defenses. Now split apart with McDaniel in his second season coaching Miami and Shanahan in year seven in San Francisco, the two offensive coaches have their teams threatening records with their early season domination. The 49ers and Dolphins rank 1-2 in several key offensive categories from scoring to yards per play to success rate to passer rating to first downs.

