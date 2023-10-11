The Dolphins and the 49ers are off to record-threatening offensive starts

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) listens to head coach Mike McDaniel during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]

Kyle Shanahan and Mike McDaniel spent years together scheming ways to exploit NFL defenses. Now split apart with McDaniel in his second season coaching Miami and Shanahan in year seven in San Francisco, the two offensive coaches have their teams threatening records with their early season domination. The 49ers and Dolphins rank 1-2 in several key offensive categories from scoring to yards per play to success rate to passer rating to first downs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.