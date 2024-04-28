The Dolphins add pass rushing depth in the NFL draft and address their need at receiver

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — After losing a handful key contributors in free agency and releasing several more to save money, the Miami Dolphins used the NFL draft to add depth with players they feel can develop into starters. General manager Chris Grier says he’s still trying to win right away, even though he took some players with raw talent who need coaching and development. Among those are Houston offensive tackle Patrick Paul. Miami addressed its needs at wide receiver in the later rounds, drafting Malik Washington of Virginia in the sixth and USC’s Tahj Washington in the seventh.

