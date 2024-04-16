The Dallas Stars can still score. They are now deeper and more balanced going into the NHL playoffs

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars are heading into the NHL playoffs as the league’s deepest and most balanced scoring team. The Central Division champions have a franchise-record and NHL-high eight 20-goal scorers, and a ninth player with more than 50 points. Joe Pavelski, Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz are still their top line. They were all 70-point scorers skating together two years ago, when the Stars didn’t get out of the first round of the playoffs. The scoring was more balanced last year on way to the Western Conference Final, and is even more so this season.

