The curious case of England, unbeaten yet the most hard-to-judge team at the Rugby World Cup

England has reached the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup without losing and yet it’s hard to judge just how good Steve Borthwick’s team is. There was an alarming Six Nations campaign followed by a loss to Fiji at Twickenham in the World Cup warmups. England appeared to turn a corner by beating Argentina in their opening World Cup game playing with 14 men from the third minute. The struggle to get past Samoa last weekend seemed to take England back to square one ahead of the quarterfinal against Fiji on Sunday. England’s players appear to be caught between two approaches after a change of coach and are relying on players who are living on their reputations.

