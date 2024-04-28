The Cowboys passed on running back in the NFL draft. A reunion with Ezekiel Elliott might be next

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys passed on running back in the NFL draft after moving on from their starter each of the past two seasons. There was as much talk about former Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott as there was any of the college prospects throughout draft weekend. Now the focus shifts to when Elliott might return to the franchise for which he gained 8,262 yards. Offensive line was the focus of the draft for Dallas. Two of the first three choices and three of eight overall are blockers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.