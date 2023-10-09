The Cowboys get ‘humbled’ by the 49ers in a 42-10 loss

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The frustration from back-to-back playoff losses to San Francisco that both ended on odd plays turned to humiliation for the Dallas Cowboys. Hoping to prove themselves against a fellow NFC contender in a showdown against the 49ers, the Cowboys were run off the field almost from the start. The defense that had been so stingy the first four weeks was completely exposed. The offense took more than a quarter to gain even a single first down and couldn’t move the ball or protect it. It added up to a 42-10 loss to the 49ers that was the most lopsided ever for Dallas in this storied rivalry.

