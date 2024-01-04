The Cowboys aren’t chasing Philly anymore in the NFC East. Their fate is finally in their hands

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys finally control their fate in the NFC East after chasing defending division champion Philadelphia the past two months. Dallas wins the division by beating Washington in the regular-season finale Sunday. It would prevent the Eagles from being the first repeat winner in the NFC East since they won four in a row from 2001-04. The Cowboys are in control now thanks to Arizona’s upset of Philadelphia last weekend. The Eagles play at the New York Giants. They need help because Dallas holds the first tiebreaker after head-to-head with a better record in NFC games. The teams split their two regular-season games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.