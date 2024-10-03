The Cowboys and Steelers meet in a game between two teams at an early season crossroads

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two of the NFL’s marquee teams meet when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Dallas Cowboys. The Steelers are off to a 3-1 start behind the solid play of quarterback Justin Fields, who has improved with each week while filling in for the injured Russell Wilson. Dallas is at 2-2 but will head to Pittsburgh short-handed. Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons is expected to miss the first game of his four-year career because of an injury. Dallas and Pittsburgh are no strangers to playing under the lights. Dallas has an NFL-record 106 wins in night games. The Steelers are second with 98 victories in primetime.

