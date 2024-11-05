The Commanders acquire 4-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the Saints

The Washington Commanders acquired four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints just before the NFL trade deadline. Washington sent third-, fourth- and sixth-round picks to New Orleans and got a fifth back along with Lattimore. He becomes an instant upgrade for Washington’s secondary with the Commanders off to a surprising 7-2 start to the season. Trading Lattimore is the latest shakeup for the Saints after firing coach Dennis Allen following a seventh consecutive loss.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.