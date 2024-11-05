The Commanders acquire 4-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the Saints

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs against New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

The Washington Commanders acquired four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints just before the NFL trade deadline. Washington sent third-, fourth- and sixth-round picks to New Orleans and got a fifth back along with Lattimore. He becomes an instant upgrade for Washington’s secondary with the Commanders off to a surprising 7-2 start to the season. Trading Lattimore is the latest shakeup for the Saints after firing coach Dennis Allen following a seventh consecutive loss.

