“The comeback is on.’ Britannia scores first points of America’s Cup final, trails New Zealand 4-2

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — INEOS Britannia has scored its first two victories over Emirates Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup finals and now trails the first-to-seven wins 4-2. New Zealand’s Taihoro fell off its foils and was far behind at the start of Race 5. The Britannia then held off New Zealand to win Race 6 by seven seconds. The British have never won it in its 173-year history and are in their first final in six decades. New Zealand is seeking its third straight cup.

