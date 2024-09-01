The Citadel rallies, wins 22-21 when Charleston Southern misses last-second field goal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Garrison Johnson bulled into the end zone from a yard out with 1:55 to play to give Citadel a 22-21 lead with less than two minutes to play and Charleston Southern missed a 44-yard field goal with seconds left in a wild season-opening rivalry game. Second-year coach Maurice Drayton earned his first win as the Bulldogs ended a 19-game losing streak. The Bulldogs trailed 21-3 after Tyson Greenwade capped a 73-yard drive to open the second half with a 2-yard run. But after that the Buccaneers couldn’t hold on. The Citadel scored on its next two drives, both 1-yard runs, first by Johnathan Bennett and then Johnny Crawford III. At the end, the Buccaneers marched to The Citadel 27 but on a second-and-6 play Patrick Fisher-Butler hooked the field-goal attempt left with three seconds left.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.