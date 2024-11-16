The Citadel rallies in second half to beat Wofford 30-17

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Cooper Wallace scored on a 54-yard third-quarter run to give The Citadel the lead and the Bulldogs scored 17 second-half points to beat Wofford 30-17 on Saturday. Evan Byrd forced a fumble recovered by Josh Cole and on the next play came Javonte Graves-Billips’ 23-yard TD reception from Johnathan Bennett early in the fourth for the game’s final points. Bennett threw for 166 yards with both of his TD passes going to Graves-Billips. Isaiah Wadsworth blocked a punt and Javario Tinch scooped it up and scored to give the Terriers a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

