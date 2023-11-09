The Chiefs’ offense is more fizzle than sizzle. But their defense has kept them atop the AFC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are tied atop the AFC heading into their week off, yet they have hardly put everything together in a game this season. While their defense is second in the league in scoring and fourth in total defense, their offense has been beset by penalties, turnovers and missed opportunities. As a result, their prolific attack led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce has been held to fewer than 20 points three times, and only once has scored more than 31 points in a game. The Chiefs insist their problems on that side of the ball are fixable. The question is whether they will be fixed by the time the playoffs roll around.

