The Chiefs are known for their high-octane offense. Their defense has been what’s winning games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have plenty of star power on the offensive side of the ball, from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce, yet it has been the defense that has helped them to a 4-0 start. That bunch has shut down some of the best players from the Ravens, Bengals, Falcons and Chargers this season. It should not come as much of a surprise given the Chiefs defense was No. 2 in scoring and total defense last year, helping them win a second consecutive Super Bowl. And with a rash of injuries on offense, that side of the ball will have to continue to play well with the Saints up next on Monday night.

