The Chicago Bears are poised to draft Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears are poised to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft and bank on the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner to stabilize a position that has long haunted the founding NFL franchise. They made their intentions clear when they traded Justin Fields to Pittsburgh last month. And barring a major surprise, commissioner Roger Goodell will call Williams’ name when the pick is made. The bigger mystery is what the Bears will do with their pick at No. 9, whether they go for a receiver or maybe an edge rusher. Chicago’s only other picks are a third-rounder at No. 75 and a fourth-rounder at 122.

