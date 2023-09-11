The Chargers’ defense got historically shredded by Tua and Tyreek in a season-opening loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Chargers entered the season cautiously confident they had a defense that could win a Super Bowl. With defensive guru Brandon Staley designing schemes for a star-laden group including a newly healthy Joey Bosa and J.C. Jackson, Los Angeles thought its defense was sturdy and solid. And then Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill ran over, around and through that defense in a historically ominous start to the Bolts’ season. Los Angeles yielded a franchise-record 466 yards passing in its 36-34 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Chargers gave up 533 total yards.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.