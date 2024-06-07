The Celtics’ formula is lots of 3s, lots of stops. The Mavericks need a solution in the NBA Finals

BOSTON (AP) — When the Boston Celtics make a ton of 3-pointers, forget it. They’re probably not going to lose. That was surely something the Dallas Mavericks understood before Game 1 of the NBA Finals — and if they, or anyone else, somehow were unaware of that fact, it was on full display in the opener. The Celtics made 16 3s, outscoring the Mavericks by 27 points from long range, in their 107-89 victory Thursday night. Both teams have an off day Friday and are scheduled to resume practice Saturday. Game 2 is Sunday night in Boston. Jayson Tatum and Derrick White each made three 3s and five others each made two. It was only seventh time in playoff history that seven teammates made at least two 3s.

