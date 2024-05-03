The Carolina Hurricanes missed Andrei Svechnikov in last year’s NHL playoffs. He’s back as ‘a force’

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov is again making an impact for the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL playoffs after missing last year’s postseason with a knee injury. The 24-year-old forward was tied for second on the team with five points in the five-game series win against the New York Islanders to open the playoffs. Svechnikov is also a key piece to Carolina’s aggressive forecheck. The Hurricanes next face the Presidents’ Trophy-winning New York Rangers. Svechnikov says he’s enjoying being back after “a tough time” last year and focused on helping Carolina’s push for the Stanley Cup.

