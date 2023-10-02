The Cardinals fight back from early deficit before faltering late in 35-16 loss to the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — If the Arizona Cardinals have proven anything four games into coach Jonathan Gannon’s tenure, it’s that they won’t be an easy out. Coming into the game as a heavy underdog for a second straight week, the Cardinals fought back from a big first-half deficit to make it a tight contest late in the third quarter before wearing down in a 35-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cardinals lost two close games to open the season against Washington and the Giants before shocking Dallas last week. They fell behind 21-3 early against the 49ers before rallying within five points late in the third quarter. They couldn’t finish the job.

