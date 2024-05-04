The Canucks ready for all-Canadian second-round after eliminating Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet won’t deny that being among the NHL’s final eight teams still alive means a lot. An all-Canadian showdown against the Edmonton Oilers in the second round is even better. Tocchet says they know the next series will be tough. His Canucks advanced by downing Nashville 1-0 in Game 6. Tocchet took the Canucks from a team that missed the postseason a year ago finishing 11th in the Western Conference to third in the West this season. They won the Pacific Division with 109 points, winning all four games with Edmonton.

