The bungling Bengals are wasting prolific seasons from their biggest stars

The stars for the Cincinnati Bengals are performing at an extremely high level. Joe Burrow leads the NFL in yards passing and TD passes, Ja’Marr Chase is on pace for a rare receiving triple crown, and Trey Hendrickson has more sacks than any other player. Sounds like a recipe for success. Unfortunately for the Bengals, it hasn’t worked out that way so far. Cincinnati is mired in 10th place in the AFC despite having a chance to become the first team to have the league leader in yards passing, yards receiving and sacks in the same season.

