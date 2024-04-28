The Buccaneers are confident they addressed needs at five positions in the NFL draft

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t afraid to rely on young, inexperienced players to help them stay on top of the NFC South. The three-time defending division champions have chosen players who ended up starting during the last two NFL drafts, and they’re hoping they pulled it off again this year. The Bucs’ group of new prospects is headed by center Graham Barton of Duke. Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell was Tampa Bay’s second-round selection, followed by Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith and Washington receiver Jalen McMillan, Oregon running back Bucky Irving, Texas-El Paso guard Elijah Klein and Washington tight end Devin Culp.

