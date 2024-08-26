The Broncos have a promising rookie class led by QB Bo Nix but face long odds of ending long drought

The Broncos have a promising rookie class led by quarterback Bo Nix, but they face long odds of climbing back into contention in coach Sean Payton’s second season in Denver. Russell Wilson will count $53 million against Denver’s salary cap following his offseason release. The Broncos lack depth across the roster so they’ll have to hope for a repeat of last season when they had the fewest injuries in the league. Nix will be the 14th different player to start at quarterback for the Broncos since Peyton Manning’s retirement in 2016.

