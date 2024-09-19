The ‘Boni-trick’ comes out in the Champions League as Victor Boniface puts on a show for Leverkusen

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Victor Boniface didn’t have to score to make a big impression for Bayer Leverkusen on its return to the Champions League. With an exquisite piece of footwork in the build-up to the second goal in a 4-0 win at Feyenoord, the Nigeria striker earned the praise of his teammates and plenty of soccer fans on social media. Boniface was on the edge of the area when he pretended to shoot with his right foot, only to play the ball wide to Jeremie Frimpong with his left foot in the same movement. Frimpong wound up crossing for Alex Grimaldo to score for 2-0. Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz says of Boniface: “That’s his signature move.”

