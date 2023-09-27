The Bills’ defensive front is eager to prove it’s bigger than just Von Miller

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ defensive front has been pretty solid so far this season even without injured pass rusher Von Miller. The Bills can show just how well they stack up on Sunday when they face the Miami Dolphins and their top-ranked offense. Miller will have to miss at least more week before he’s eligible to return from injured reserve. Coach Sean McDermott says the defensive front is “the catalyst” to his team’s defense. Buffalo is coming off blowout wins over Las Vegas and Washington.

