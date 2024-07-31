The biggest Olympic boxing team in Australia’s history is fighting for a breakthrough in the ring

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — The 12 fighters on the biggest Olympic boxing team in Australia’s history include two with Cook Islands heritage, a woman who fights in hijab and a 6-foot-6 super heavyweight who danced delightfully in the ring after knocking out his first opponent. The Aussies have endured some early setbacks at the Paris Games, but these tight-knit pugilists are still knocking down barriers on an Olympic journey toward what they hope will be the start of a new fighting era for their nation. Just sending a big team to Paris is an achievement in itself for Australia, which has never translated its national passion for combat sports into Olympic boxing gold.

