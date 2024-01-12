The best programs in college basketball and the iconic venues they call home sweet home

Some of the great programs in college basketball have called some of the sport’s iconic venues home. There is Allen Fieldhouse at Kansas, where opponents are warned to “Beware the Phog.” There is Cameron Indoor Stadium at Duke, Rupp Arena at Kentucky and the Palestra, the home to Philadelphia’s venerable Big 5. Some of the great stadiums, such as Barnhill Arena at Arkansas, are no longer around, while others are used for other purposes. But all of them have a place in college basketball history.

