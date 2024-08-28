The Bears have Caleb Williams at QB and whole new outlook with his arrival

The Chicago Bears handed the starting job to quarterback Caleb Williams in the offseason when they drafted the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and USC star with the No. 1 overall pick. He could solidify a position that has historically haunted the founding NFL franchise. But bringing in Williams wasn’t the only big move. The Bears made a blockbuster trade for a playmaking receiver for the second year in a row when they acquired six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers. Last year, they sent the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft to Carolina for DJ Moore. Chicago got the Panthers’ 2024 first-rounder in that deal for Moore and used it to take Williams.

