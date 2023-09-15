The Baseball Hall of Fame is turning into Banana Land

The Baseball Hall of Fame is going Bananas. An exhibit dedicated to the sport’s wackiest team, the Savannah Bananas, is opening at the hallowed shrine in Cooperstown, New York. What started as a proposal to exhibit a few Bananas-related items at the Hall of Fame was expanded into a full display and a weekend of activities, capped by a sold-out game Saturday at Doubleday Field against their perennial rivals, the Party Animals. Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch calls the team a “phenomenon” that is helping attract younger, less-traditional crowds with off-beat shenanigans such as players on stilts.

