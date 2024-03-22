The ATP men’s tennis tour’s 2025 calendar includes expanded events in Canada and Cincinnati

LONDON (AP) — The Masters 1000 tournaments in Canada and Cincinnati will increase to 12 days each next season, and events in Dallas, Doha and Munich will be upgraded to the 500 level as part of changes announced by the ATP Tour. The men’s tennis tour released its 2025 calendar on Friday. The calendar reveal comes as tennis is at something of a crossroads, with proposals to alter the way the sport is organized being discussed by its leaders. The London-based ATP will have 60 tournaments in 29 countries next year. Other changes include moving the Hamburg Open from July to May.

