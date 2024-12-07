The Atlanta Hawks are on a roll with 6 straight wins, but can they keep it going?

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks seemed to be a team on the rise when they made an unexpected run to the Eastern Conference final in 2021. It proved to be a mirage. What followed was three seasons of infuriating mediocrity, which returned the Hawks to the sort of middle-of-the-pack purgatory that has been a familiar spot through most of their existence. Now, with a more defensive-minded approach and a roster that runs eight or nine deep, Atlanta is again showing signs of promise. The Hawks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 134-132 in overtime for their sixth straight victory — Atlanta’s longest winning streak in nearly three years.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.