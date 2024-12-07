The Atlanta Hawks are on a roll with 6 straight wins, but can they keep it going?

By PAUL NEWBERRY The Associated Press
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates after he scores, winning an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brynn Anderson]

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks seemed to be a team on the rise when they made an unexpected run to the Eastern Conference final in 2021. It proved to be a mirage. What followed was three seasons of infuriating mediocrity, which returned the Hawks to the sort of middle-of-the-pack purgatory that has been a familiar spot through most of their existence. Now, with a more defensive-minded approach and a roster that runs eight or nine deep, Atlanta is again showing signs of promise. The Hawks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 134-132 in overtime for their sixth straight victory — Atlanta’s longest winning streak in nearly three years.

