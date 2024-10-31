The Athletics are scheduled for 60 night games during first season playing in Sacramento

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics are scheduled to play 60 night games as they relocate from Oakland to Sacramento beginning next season. That would match the franchise record for most night games in a season with the 1968 club. Sacramento typically has far hotter temperatures than the Bay Area, and the schedule features 25 of 28 home games played at night during the heat of June and July. The A’s first game at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento is set for the night of March 31 against the Cubs.

