The Associated Press 2023-24 men’s college basketball All-America teams

Purdue big man Zach Edey headlined the 2023-24 men’s college basketball teams for The Associated Press on Tuesday. Edey was an unanimous first-team pick choice for the second straight season. Edey was joined on the first team by Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht, North Carolina’s RJ Davis, Houston’s Jamal Shead and Connecticut’s Tristen Newton. Marquette’s Tyler Kolek, Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II, Alabama’s Mark Sears, Duke’s Kyle Filipowski and Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson made up the second team. San Diego State’s Jaedon LeDee, Auburn’s Johni Broome, Arizona’s Caleb Love, Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman and Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. made up the third team.

