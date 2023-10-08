The Asian Games close in China as the hosts dominate the medal count. Nagoya, Japan, coming next

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — The Asian Games closed their 16-day run at the 80,000-seat Olympic Sports Center Stadium with host nation China in command. These were bigger than any previous Asian Games with almost 12,500 competitors. Next year’s Paris Olympics will have about 10,500, similar to the Asian Games in 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, and the forecast for 2026 when the games move to Nagoya, Japan. China won 201 gold medals and 383 overall. The next two teams — Asian powers Japan and South Korea — had fewer overall medals combined than China. Of course, their combined population is about one-eighth of China’s.

