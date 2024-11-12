The A’s trade infielder Nick Allen to the Braves for a minor league pitcher

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired infielder Nick Allen from the Athletics in exchange for minor league right-hander Jared Johnson. Allen batted .175 with a homer, four RBIs and a .463 OPS in 41 games with the A’s last year. He hit .345 with seven homers, 51 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 81 games with Triple-A Las Vegas. The 23-year-old Johnson spent last season at High-A Rome of the South Atlantic League and went 7-4 with eight saves and a 2.60 ERA in 38 relief appearances.

