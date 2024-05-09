The A’s are winning again, even if only a small crowd of diehards are in the Coliseum to see it

By JANIE McCAULEY The Associated Press
Oakland Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics fans are few but mighty at the moment, with small crowds of longtime diehards trying to relish every chance to see their beloved A’s before they relocate to Sacramento for the next three seasons and, later, Las Vegas. Those who are making an effort to come to the Coliseum are seeing more winning baseball, too. The A’s lost 112 games last season and 102 the year before that, and now are 18-21 heading into this weekend’s series at Seattle.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.