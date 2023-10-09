The art of the chirp: NHL players on what makes a good trash-talker, just in time for the season

TORONTO (AP) — NHL players open their season this week. With that will come goals, penalties and plenty of trash-talking. Players say it’s part of the game. Calgary forward Nazem Kadri says he appreciates the witty criticism. Montreal winger Cole Caufield says it’s “scary” how some players will go down an internet rabbit hole to gather dirt. New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes says the hockey world is a small one, which adds to potential material.

