The arrival of Davante Adams and the return of Russell Wilson adds intrigue as Jets visit Steelers

The New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers will likely have new faces in the lineup when they meet in primetime. Wide receiver Davante Adams is expected to make his debut for the Jets, who acquired him from Las Vegas in hopes of giving New York’s passing game a jolt. Russell Wilson is likely to make his first start for the Steelers after missing the first six weeks with a calf injury. Pittsburgh enters tied for first with Baltimore in the AFC North with a 4-2 record. The Jets are 2-4.

