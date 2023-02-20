The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (27)27-06991
2. Indiana (1)26-16722
3. Stanford25-36343
4. UConn24-45856
5. LSU25-15735
6. Iowa22-55677
7. Maryland22-55228
8. Utah23-35074
9. Virginia Tech22-448811
10. Notre Dame22-446410
11. Duke23-44169
12. Michigan20-634012
13. Oklahoma22-433615
14. Arizona21-632218
15. Villanova23-529614
16. Ohio St.22-529113
17. UCLA21-627916
18. Gonzaga25-320620
19. Texas21-718617
20. Iowa St.17-716722
21. Colorado21-611321
22. North Carolina19-810019
23. Florida St.22-79624
24. UNLV25-27823
25. Middle Tennessee22-429
25. Illinois20-729

Others receiving votes: South Florida 25, Oklahoma St. 18, Creighton 14, NC State 13, Louisville 7, Tennessee 7, Florida Gulf Coast 7, Cleveland St. 3, Marquette 3, South Dakota St. 2, Southern Cal 1, Mississippi 1, Toledo 1, UMass 1, Illinois St. 1, Columbia 1.

