The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press The Associated Press

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (28)32-07001
2. Indiana27-36493
3. Iowa26-66452
4. Virginia Tech27-45964
5. Stanford28-55685
6. UConn29-55537
7. Maryland25-65386
8. Utah25-45158
9. LSU28-25069
10. Villanova28-641210
10. Notre Dame25-541211
12. Ohio St.25-740112
13. Duke25-634313
14. UCLA25-928417
15. Texas25-927715
16. Oklahoma25-624814
17. Iowa St.22-9214
18. Michigan22-917918
19. Gonzaga28-417116
20. North Carolina21-1016919
21. Colorado23-813420
22. UNLV31-212621
23. Washington St23-1011222
24. Tennessee23-119623
25. Arizona21-97124

Others receiving votes: Middle Tennessee 59, Creighton 31, Louisville 27, Florida Gulf Coast 19, Mississippi 12, South Dakota St. 9, South Florida 7, Toledo 7, Southern Cal 3, Princeton 3, NC State 2, Florida St. 1, Drake 1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.