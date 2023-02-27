The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (28) 29-0 700 1 2. Indiana 26-2 650 2 3. Utah 25-3 599 8 4. LSU 27-1 590 5 5. Maryland 24-5 588 7 6. Stanford 27-4 587 3 7. Iowa 23-6 560 6 8. Virginia Tech 24-4 497 9 9. UConn 25-5 484 4 10. Notre Dame 24-4 481 10 11. Villanova 25-5 378 15 12. Texas 22-7 355 19 13. Duke 24-5 347 11 14. Ohio St. 23-6 331 16 15. Gonzaga 27-3 282 18 16. Oklahoma 22-5 273 13 17. Michigan 21-8 202 12 18. North Carolina 20-9 183 22 19. UCLA 22-8 181 17 20. Colorado 22-7 174 21 21. Arizona 21-8 144 14 22. UNLV 27-2 122 24 23. Iowa St. 18-8 115 20 24. Middle Tennessee 23-4 58 25 25. South Florida 25-5 42 –

Others receiving votes: Creighton 34, Tennessee 31, Florida St. 24, Oklahoma St. 18, Mississippi 13, Florida Gulf Coast 13, South Dakota St. 10, Southern Cal 10, Louisville 8, Toledo 8, Illinois 5, NC State 3.

