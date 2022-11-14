The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (30)2-07501
2. Stanford4-07162
3. Texas1-06603
4. Iowa3-06374
5. UConn1-06146
6. Louisville3-05807
7. Iowa St.2-05438
8. Ohio St.2-050914
9. Notre Dame2-04939
10. NC State3-047810
11. Tennessee1-14415
12. Indiana2-041511
13. North Carolina2-041312
14. Virginia Tech2-036913
15. LSU3-033616
16. Oklahoma2-031015
17. Baylor2-027518
18. Arizona2-024319
19. Maryland2-121917
20. Creighton2-018721
21. Oregon2-018020
22. Nebraska2-09122
23. Michigan2-07325
24. Villanova2-060
25. Utah3-040

Others receiving votes: UCLA 31, South Dakota St. 15, Kansas 13, Miami 11, Belmont 7, Mississippi 5, Gonzaga 5, Georgia 4, Princeton 4, South Florida 4, DePaul 4, Kansas St 3, Florida 3, Alabama 2, Drake 2, Duke 2, Washington St 2, UCF 1.

