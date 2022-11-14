The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (30) 2-0 750 1 2. Stanford 4-0 716 2 3. Texas 1-0 660 3 4. Iowa 3-0 637 4 5. UConn 1-0 614 6 6. Louisville 3-0 580 7 7. Iowa St. 2-0 543 8 8. Ohio St. 2-0 509 14 9. Notre Dame 2-0 493 9 10. NC State 3-0 478 10 11. Tennessee 1-1 441 5 12. Indiana 2-0 415 11 13. North Carolina 2-0 413 12 14. Virginia Tech 2-0 369 13 15. LSU 3-0 336 16 16. Oklahoma 2-0 310 15 17. Baylor 2-0 275 18 18. Arizona 2-0 243 19 19. Maryland 2-1 219 17 20. Creighton 2-0 187 21 21. Oregon 2-0 180 20 22. Nebraska 2-0 91 22 23. Michigan 2-0 73 25 24. Villanova 2-0 60 – 25. Utah 3-0 40 –

Others receiving votes: UCLA 31, South Dakota St. 15, Kansas 13, Miami 11, Belmont 7, Mississippi 5, Gonzaga 5, Georgia 4, Princeton 4, South Florida 4, DePaul 4, Kansas St 3, Florida 3, Alabama 2, Drake 2, Duke 2, Washington St 2, UCF 1.

