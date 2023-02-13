The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press The Associated Press

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (28)25-07001
2. Indiana23-16702
3. Stanford24-36276
4. Utah22-25747
5. LSU23-15623
6. UConn22-45614
7. Iowa20-55525
8. Maryland21-55138
9. Duke22-34789
10. Notre Dame20-444710
11. Virginia Tech20-442711
12. Michigan20-538612
13. Ohio St.21-435413
14. Villanova22-431315
15. Oklahoma20-428816
16. UCLA20-625618
17. Texas20-624320
18. Arizona19-621517
19. North Carolina18-721214
20. Gonzaga23-318723
21. Colorado20-517525
22. Iowa St.15-75821
23. UNLV24-252
24. Florida St.20-75119
25. Southern Cal19-631

Others receiving votes: NC State 30, Illinois 30, Middle Tennessee 23, South Florida 19, Oklahoma St. 17, Creighton 17, Louisville 11, Rode Island 6, Florida Gulf Coast 6, Marquette 5, Cleveland St. 2, South Dakota St. 1, Tennessee 1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.